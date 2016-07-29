Enbridge profit nearly halves, hurt by Fort McMurray wildfire

July 29 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc , Canada's largest pipeline company, reported a 47.8 percent fall in quarterly profit as the company's liquids pipeline business was hit by a massive wildfire in Fort McMurray, Alberta.

Earnings from continuing operations attributable to the company's shareholders fell to C$301 million ($229 million), or 33 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from C$577 million, or 67 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.