3 months ago
Enbridge profit falls on weak liquids pipeline business
#Market News
May 11, 2017 / 11:14 AM / 3 months ago

Enbridge profit falls on weak liquids pipeline business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc , Canada's largest pipeline company, reported on Thursday a smaller quarterly profit, hurt by lower earnings from its liquids pipeline business and a smaller derivatives gain.

Net earnings attributable to shareholders fell to C$638 million, or 54 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from C$1.21 billion, or C$1.38 per share, a year earlier.

The company recorded C$416 million as derivative gain in the latest quarter, among other one-time items, compared with C$932 million, a year ago.

Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

