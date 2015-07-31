FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Enbridge eyeing M&A in natural gas, power generation
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2015 / 2:47 PM / 2 years ago

Enbridge eyeing M&A in natural gas, power generation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc, Canada’s largest pipeline operator, is considering natural gas and power generation acquisitions to help boost the diversity of its asset base, the company’s CEO said on Friday.

“We’ve got such a tremendous liquids pipeline franchise,” Chief Executive Al Monaco said on a conference call. “With that though we do feel very strongly about the fundamentals of both natural gas and power generation, renewables being one part of that. I think it’s our desire to expand the diversity of the asset base that we have.”

“We’re scouring every opportunity out there and we will continue to do that,” he added.

The company is currently in the midst of a C$44 billion ($33.8 billion) growth program, with much of that focused on crude oil pipelines. ($1 = 1.3024 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Julie Gordon in Vancouver; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.