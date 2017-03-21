FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's energy regulator says no injuries, fire from Enbridge leak
March 21, 2017 / 5:28 PM / 5 months ago

Canada's energy regulator says no injuries, fire from Enbridge leak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Canada's energy regulator said there were no injuries, fire or evacuations from an oil leak that occurred on Monday at Enbridge Inc's storage facility in Strathcona County, Alberta.

The oil from the leak flowed into a storm pond on an adjacent industrial site and then into a creek, the National Energy Board said.

The regulator also added that the leak had been controlled, all of the oil contained and there was no estimate of the volume of oil leaked. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

