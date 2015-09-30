FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Enbridge says will not speculate on Line 9 in-service date
#Market News
September 30, 2015 / 10:10 PM / 2 years ago

Enbridge says will not speculate on Line 9 in-service date

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc said on Wednesday it did not have a specific date for return to full service for the newly-reversed Line 9 pipeline, after Canadian regulators gave the delayed project the green light.

“There are still some technical preparations that are required and line-fill is not an exactly timed process, so we will not speculate at this time on a specific date for return to full service,” Enbridge spokesman Graham White said. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chris Reese)

