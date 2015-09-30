FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
September 30, 2015 / 9:55 PM / 2 years ago

Canadian regulators approve Enbridge Line 9

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Canadian regulators approved the hydrotest results of Enbridge Inc’s Line 9 crude oil pipeline on Wednesday, clearing the way for the delayed 300,000 barrel per day line to move into operation.

The newly-reversed Line 9 will ship mainly light crude from Sarnia, Ontario, to Montreal, Quebec, and was held up after the National Energy Board ordered hydrostatic tests at three locations along the line in June. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Christian Plumb)

