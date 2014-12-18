FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Enbridge restarts 796,000 bpd Line 4 oil pipeline
#Market News
December 18, 2014

Enbridge restarts 796,000 bpd Line 4 oil pipeline

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc, Canada’s No.1 pipeline company, said on Thursday it has restarted the largest crude-oil export pipeline to the United States, a day after shutting its Line 4 because of a 1,350 barrel spill at its Regina, Saskatchewan, terminal.

Graham White, a spokesman for the company, said the 796,000 barrel per day pipeline, which carries oil sands crude from Alberta to Superior, Wisconsin, was restarted at 3:41 p.m. local time. However it expects the full clean up of the spilled oil will continue into next week. (Reporting by Scott Haggett)

