April 12, 2013 / 5:01 PM / 4 years ago

Northern Gateway panel issues draft conditions for pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, April 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s Joint Review Panel assessing Enbridge Inc’s proposal to build the C$6 billion ($5.9 billion) Northern Gateway pipeline to carry Alberta oil sands crude to a Pacific port issued 199 preliminary conditions on Friday for the project to go ahead, but has not yet approved construction of the line.

The panel was required to list conditions before making a final decision on whether to allow the project to proceed. Topics include how construction would proceed, environmental protection, and aboriginal participation in the line.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
