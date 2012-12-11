FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Enbridge Income Fund sells C$500 mln notes in 2 parts
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 11, 2012 / 5:40 PM / in 5 years

Enbridge Income Fund sells C$500 mln notes in 2 parts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Enbridge Income Fund on Tuesday sold C$500 million ($505 million) of medium-term notes in a two part sale, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The sale consisted of C$225 million ($227 million) of five-year notes, due Dec. 14, 2017.

The 2.92 percent notes were priced at 99.982 to yield 2.924 percent, or 161.9 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

It also included C$275 million ($278 million) of 10-year notes, due Jan. 13, 2023.

The 3.94 percent notes were priced at 99.981 to yield 3.942 percent, or 221.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The joint book-running managers on the sales were the investment dealer arms of Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank, HSBC and National Bank of Canada.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.