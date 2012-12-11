Enbridge Income Fund sells C$500 mln notes in 2 parts

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Enbridge Income Fund on Tuesday sold C$500 million ($505 million) of medium-term notes in a two part sale, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The sale consisted of C$225 million ($227 million) of five-year notes, due Dec. 14, 2017.

The 2.92 percent notes were priced at 99.982 to yield 2.924 percent, or 161.9 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

It also included C$275 million ($278 million) of 10-year notes, due Jan. 13, 2023.

The 3.94 percent notes were priced at 99.981 to yield 3.942 percent, or 221.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The joint book-running managers on the sales were the investment dealer arms of Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank, HSBC and National Bank of Canada.