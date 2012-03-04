Enbridge shuts U.S. oil pipeline after fire, spill

CALGARY, Alberta, March 3 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc said on Saturday it shut down an oil pipeline for an undetermined period on its Canada-U.S. export system after a fire ignited at a pumping station in Illinois.

Enbridge said it was forced to shut down the 318,000 barrel-a-day pipeline between Superior, Wisconsin, and Griffith, Indiana, known as 14/64, after a vehicle collision caused a fire and spill of crude oil near New Lenox, Illinois.

The company has slowed the flow of oil in two pipelines in Canada that feed supply into the system at Superior, the company said.