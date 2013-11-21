FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Enbridge apportions five Canadian crude oil lines in December
November 21, 2013

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Canadian pipeline company Enbridge Inc will ration space on five crude oil pipelines on its export network in December, market sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Apportionment on Line 6B, which carries 231,000 barrels per day between Griffith, Indiana, and Sarnia, Ontario, will rise to 45 percent next month, meaning producers will only be able to ship 55 percent of their nominated crude volumes.

In November apportionment on Line 6B was 36 percent.

The 317,000 bpd Line 14 between Superior, Wisconsin, and Mokena, Illinois, will be apportioned by 11 percent, down from 17 percent in November.

Line 4, which takes 796,000 bpd from Edmonton, Alberta, to Superior, Wisconsin, will be apportioned by 10 percent in December, down from 13 percent in November.

Lines 2 and 3, which also run from Edmonton across the border to Superior, will both be apportioned in aggregate by 6 percent, down from 15 percent in November.

Enbridge pipelines carry the bulk of Canada’s crude oil exports to the United States.

