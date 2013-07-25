FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Enbridge to build $1.3 bln Canadian oil sands pipeline extension
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2013 / 8:29 PM / in 4 years

Enbridge to build $1.3 bln Canadian oil sands pipeline extension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, July 25 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc, Canada‘a largest pipeline company, said on Thursday it would build a $1.3 billion extension to its Woodland crude line in northern Alberta to serve Imperial Oil’s Kearl oil sands project.

The 345km (228 mile) extension will have intial capacity of 400,000 barrels per day, with the ability to be expanded up to 800,000 bpd depending on crude viscosity.

It will extend the Woodland Pipeline south from Enbridge’s Cheecham terminal to its Edmonton terminal to connect with refineries and export pipelines in that area.

Enbridge said the extended pipeline was expected to be in service by the third quarter of 2015.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.