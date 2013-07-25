Enbridge to build $1.3 bln Canadian oil sands pipeline extension

CALGARY, Alberta, July 25 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc, Canada‘a largest pipeline company, said on Thursday it would build a $1.3 billion extension to its Woodland crude line in northern Alberta to serve Imperial Oil’s Kearl oil sands project.

The 345km (228 mile) extension will have intial capacity of 400,000 barrels per day, with the ability to be expanded up to 800,000 bpd depending on crude viscosity.

It will extend the Woodland Pipeline south from Enbridge’s Cheecham terminal to its Edmonton terminal to connect with refineries and export pipelines in that area.

Enbridge said the extended pipeline was expected to be in service by the third quarter of 2015.