Enbridge plans new C$1 bln pipeline to carry diluent
#Market News
October 1, 2013 / 2:08 PM / in 4 years

Enbridge plans new C$1 bln pipeline to carry diluent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc said on Tuesday it plans to build a new C$1 billion ($972.86 million) pipeline to carry 200,000 barrels per day of diluent, or thinning agent, from Edmonton, Alberta, to oil sands operators near Fort McMurray, Alberta.

Enbridge, Canada’s No. 1 pipeline company, said the planned Norlite line may be expanded to carry 300,000 bpd should it receive enough support from oil sands producers, who blend the diluent into heavy oil so it can flow in pipelines.

The company also plans to spend C$700 million to expand its Southern Lights pipeline by 95,000 bpd to 275,000 bpd. The line carries diluent from Chicago to Edmonton.

