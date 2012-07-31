FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Enbridge says to complete Line 14 work overnight
July 31, 2012 / 10:50 PM / in 5 years

Enbridge says to complete Line 14 work overnight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc said it expects repairs on its ruptured Wisconsin pipeline to be completed overnight Tuesday and that it is preparing a restart plan to present to the U.S. pipeline regulator.

The U.S. government blocked Enbridge Inc from restarting the key oil pipeline on Tuesday, saying last week’s spill on the line was “absolutely unacceptable.”

“It is not unusual for Pipelines and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) to issue such an Order after an incident,” Enbridge said in a statement, adding that it was working closely with the regulator to ensure the pipeline is safely restarted.

On Friday, Canada’s Enbridge shut down the 318,000 barrel-per-day Line 14, a major conduit of crude, to replace part of a pipeline that leaked more than 1,000 barrels of crude in Wisconsin.

