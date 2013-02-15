FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Enbridge, partner to convert gas pipeline to ease crude glut
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 15, 2013 / 1:26 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Enbridge, partner to convert gas pipeline to ease crude glut

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* To move crude from Illinois to the eastern Gulf Coast

* Pipeline to have capacity of 420,000-660,000 barrels/day

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer Partners LP plans to convert parts of a gas pipeline to carry crude oil under a joint venture with Enbridge Inc, helping move soaring supplies from Canada and North Dakota to refineries in the eastern Gulf Coast.

The pipeline, expected to be in service by 2015, will be the first to transport crude oil from the U.S. Midwest to the eastern Gulf Coast, the companies said in a statement on Friday.

A unit of Energy Transfer currently owns the gas pipeline, which will be able to carry between 420,000 and 660,000 barrels of oil per day from the storage and blending hub of Patoka, Illinois. Patoka is connected to western Canada and North Dakota’s Bakken shale field through a network of existing oil pipelines.

Production from shale formations in North America has surged, creating a scramble to build infrastructure to get supplies to refining hubs, especially the U.S. Gulf Coast, which holds roughly half of U.S. refining capacity.

Tighter pipeline capacity in Canada and growing production means that Western Canada Select heavy grade trades at a discount to the U.S. Western Texas Intermediate benchmark .

“Over the last two years, we have committed $15 billion of new investments that will open new markets and help to address the significant price disparities facing western Canadian and Bakken producers, and to meet the demand of North American refiners,” Enbridge Chief Executive Al Monaco said.

Enbridge, Canada’s second-largest pipeline company, reported an 8 percent fall in quarterly profit as it was hurt by an after-tax charge of C$105 million related to certain offshore assets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.