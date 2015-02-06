Canada regulator OKs two conditions on Enbridge Line 9, imposes others

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Canada’s National Energy Board approved two of Enbridge Inc’s condition filings on the reversed Line 9 pipeline on Friday, but also imposed additional ones on the company.

Enbridge’s newly reversed Line 9 pipeline will carry 300,000 barrels per day between Sarnia, Ontario, and Montreal, Quebec. The line was reversed to carry inland crude to Montreal. It had previously flowed the other way, taking imported crude to Ontario.

It was expected to start up late last year but was delayed after the regulator requested additional data on shut-off valve placements at major water crossings.

A spokesman for Enbridge said the company estimated the pipeline will be in service in the second quarter.

Enbridge has adequately demonstrated its methods for placing valves, with 17 new valves installed as a result of the NEB hearing process, the NEB said in a statement Friday.

However, the NEB also asked Enbridge to submit information on an additional group of valves, to conduct an analysis of all water crossings, and update its valve placement assessment using the extra data, within the next 12 months.

“The Board recognizes the sensitivity of the location of the Line 9 pipeline. We will make sure Enbridge is doing what it takes to keep their pipelines safe,” the NEB said. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)