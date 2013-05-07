FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED(OFFICIAL)-UPDATE 1-Enbridge shuts N Dakota oil line after another leak found
Sections
Featured
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
World
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 7, 2013 / 9:56 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED(OFFICIAL)-UPDATE 1-Enbridge shuts N Dakota oil line after another leak found

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Company corrects day to Tuesday in first bullet point and second paragraph)

* 210,000 bpd line closed Tuesday after leak found

* Second shutdown in less than a week

* Company estimates 2 barrels leaked

* No estimate yet for restart

CALGARY, Alberta, May 7 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc, Canada’s largest pipeline operator, said it shut its 210,000 barrel-per-day North Dakota pipeline for the second time in less than a week after finding contaminated soil during integrity checks.

Graham White, a spokesman for the company, said in an email the line was shut on Tuesday after the discovery near Grand Forks, North Dakota. The company does not yet know when it will restart. Enbridge estimates 2 barrels of oil leaked from the line.

The shutdown follows a similar incident last week on the pipeline, which serves producers in the Bakken oil field. The line was shut for two days after checks discovered a barrel of crude had leaked into the ground from the pipe.

Enbridge says the two oil leaks were not related.

The leak is much smaller than some prior incidents on Enbridge’s U.S. pipeline network. In 2010, its Line 6B ruptured near Kalamazoo, Michigan, spilling 20,500 barrels of crude into a waterway, the costliest onshore oil spill in U.S. history. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.