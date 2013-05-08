Enbridge restarts North Dakota pipeline

CALGARY, Alberta, May 8 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc, Canada’s largest pipeline operator, said that it restarted its 210,000 barrel per day North Dakota pipeline after it was shut on Tuesday following the discovery of a second oil leak in less than a week.

Graham White, a spokesman for the company, said in an email the line was restarted at midnight, central time.

Workers carrying out integrity tests on the line had found contaminated soil. The company estimates that two barrels of crude leaked from the line, which serves oil producers in North Dakota’s Bakken field.