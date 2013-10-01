FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Enbridge expects U.S. approval for Alberta Clipper by summer
October 1, 2013 / 4:25 PM / 4 years ago

Enbridge expects U.S. approval for Alberta Clipper by summer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc, Canada’s largest pipeline company, said on Tuesday it expects U.S. approval for an expansion of its Alberta Clipper oil pipeline in the summer of 2014.

Speaking at an investor conference, Byron Neiles, the company’s senior vice president for major projects, said Enbridge’s plan to nearly double the size of the pipeline from Hardisty, Alberta, to Superior, Wisconsin, to 800,000 barrels per day will require a supplemental presidential permit because the State Department requested a new environmental impact study for the three-year-old line.

