FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Enbridge temporarily shuts Line 7 oil pipeline after protest
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 4, 2016 / 11:25 PM / 2 years ago

Enbridge temporarily shuts Line 7 oil pipeline after protest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc shut down a crude oil pipeline for approximately three hours on Monday morning, a company spokesman said, after protesters opposed to oil sands development partially restricted flow on the pipeline on Sunday night by tampering with a valve station.

Spokesman Graham White said the Line 7 crude oil pipeline, which carries around 150,000 barrels per day of crude from Sarnia, Ontario, to Westover, Ontario, was shut down as a precaution so maintenance workers could inspect the valve station.

Line 7 was restarted on Monday and White said there was no impact on deliveries.

It is the second time in a month that Enbridge has been forced to shut down a pipeline as a result of protests by environmental groups. (Reporting by Nia Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.