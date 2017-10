WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. government said on Monday it would allow the restart of Enbridge Inc’s Line 14, which spilled more than 1,000 barrels of oil in Wisconsin late last month.

The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration said Enbridge has agreed to a series of safety provisions that will apply to Line 14, as well as to Enbridge’s entire Lakehead pipeline system.