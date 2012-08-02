UPDATE 1-US places new conditions on restart of Enbridge Line 14

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. pipeline regulator said on Thursday that Enbridge would be required to submit a plan to improve the safety of its entire 1,900-mile Lakehead Pipeline system before the company is allowed to restart Line 14.

Enbridge will also need to hire an independent pipeline expert to evaluate and oversee the implementation of the safety plan, the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration said.

Enbridge’s 318,000 barrel per day Line 14, which carries Canadian crude oil to mid-west refineries, was shut after it leaked more than 1,000 barrels of crude in Wisconsin last week.

The Wisconsin spill followed a 2007 leak on the same pipeline, as well as a 2010 spill on Enbridge’s Line 6B in Marshall, Michigan, that fouled part of the Kalamazoo River.

These accidents and other failures throughout the Lakehead system indicate that Enbridge’s “integrity management program may be inadequate,” PHMSA said in an amendment to its original order blocking the restart of Line 14 issued earlier this week.

The Lakehead system transports fuel between Neche, North Dakota, to Chicago, Illinois, with an extension to Buffalo, New York.