BRIEF- Enbridge says Athabasca pipeline returned to service

June 24 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc says: * Enbridge says confirmed the return to service of the Athabasca pipeline (line 19) between Cheecham and Hardisty * Enbridge says initial estimates place the volume of the release at approximately 750 barrels * Enbridge says cause of the leak has not yet been confirmed * Enbridge says unusually heavy rainfall in region is believed to have resulted in ground movement on the right-of way that may have impacted the pipeline * Enbridge says the Waupisoo pipeline from Cheecham to Edmonton is undergoing an assessment today and may be cleared for restart as early as tomorrow * Enbridge says southern portion of Athabasca pipeline system safely restarted at 11 p.m. (mdt) June 23 and operations between Cheecham and Hardisty restored