Enbridge to further apportion pipelines in November
#Market News
October 31, 2013 / 10:36 PM / 4 years ago

Enbridge to further apportion pipelines in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc, whose pipelines carry the bulk of Canada’s crude oil exports to the United States, will ration space on additional pipelines in November, according to market sources.

In addition to the November apportionment announced last week, the company has told shippers that it plans further cuts to nominated volumes next month.

The 796,000 barrel per day Line 4, which takes crude from Edmonton, Alberta, to Superior, Wisconsin, will be apportioned by 13 percent, meaning shippers will only be able to transport 87 percent of their nominated volumes.

The 609,000 bpd Line 6A, which runs from Superior to the Chicago region, is apportioned by 6 percent and the 400,000 bpd Line 61, running from Superior to Flanagan, Illinois, will be apportioned by 11 percent.

