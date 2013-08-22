FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Enbridge rations space on Line 6B, 14 for September -traders
#Market News
August 22, 2013 / 3:33 PM / in 4 years

Enbridge rations space on Line 6B, 14 for September -traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Canadian pipeline company Enbridge Inc has rationed space for crude shippers on Line 6B and Line 14 in September, three traders said on Thursday.

Line 6B, which carries 231,000 barrels per day of crude oil between Griffith, Indiana, and Sarnia, Ontario, will be apportioned by 28 percent next month, up slightly from 25 percent apportionment in August.

The 317,600 bpd Line 14 between Superior, Wisconsin, and Mokena, Illinois, will be apportioned by 6 percent, traders said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
