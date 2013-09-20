FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Enbridge rations space on four crude lines in October -sources
September 20, 2013 / 9:36 PM / 4 years ago

Enbridge rations space on four crude lines in October -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Canadian pipeline company Enbridge Inc has rationed space for crude oil shippers on four different lines in its export network in October, two market sources said on Friday.

Line 6B, which carries 231,000 barrels per day between Griffith, Indiana, and Sarnia, Ontario, will be apportioned by 32 percent next month, up from 28 percent apportionment in September, said the sources, who asked to remain anonymous as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

The 317,000 bpd Line 14 between Superior, Wisconsin, and Mokena, Illinois, will be apportioned by 12 percent, up from 6 percent in September, both sources said.

Lines 2 and 3, which carry crude from Edmonton, Alberta, to Superior, Wisconsin, will both be apportioned by 12 percent.

“The numbers continue to be up there,” one Calgary-based trader said.

