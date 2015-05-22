Enbridge can expand Canadian crude movements to US Gulf Coast-exec

HOUSTON, May 22 (Reuters) - Enbridge Energy Partners LP says its Flanagan South and joint-venture Seaway pipeline systems can be expanded to move more Canadian heavy crude to the U.S. Gulf Coast, company president Mark Maki said on Friday.

The 600,000-barrel-per-day, Illinois-to-Oklahoma Flanagan South pipeline and a new 450,000-bpd Oklahoma-to-Texas Seaway Twin started up in December. Maki said those systems could move up to another 200,000 bpd.

Enbridge is a 50 percent partner in Seaway, which is operated by Enterprise Products Partners LP.

“We have some built-in expansion capability in those systems,” he said during a webcast presentation at a National Association of Publicly Traded Partnerships conference in Orlando, Florida. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)