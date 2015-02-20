FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
February 20, 2015 / 4:06 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Enbridge Mainline ships record 2.2 million bpd of crude in Dec and Jan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quote, details on Enbridge system)

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Canada’s largest pipeline company Enbridge Inc moved record crude volumes of 2.2 million barrels a day on its Mainline system in December and in January, Chief Executive Officer Al Monaco said on Friday.

The Mainline system ships the bulk of Canadian crude exports to the United States, and total capacity is keenly tracked by producers in Alberta’s oil sands as crude output continues to grow despite the drop in global oil prices.

Enbridge often has to impose apportionment, or ration space, on its system because shippers regularly want to ship more barrels of crude than there is capacity for.

Speaking on a fourth-quarter earnings call, president of liquids pipelines Guy Jarvis said record volumes were due to growing Canadian production, no major disruptions or outages to refineries downstream and improvements to the Enbridge system.

“We have come a long ways in more effectively managing our own system to make sure that every barrel of capacity we have available we are filling,” Jarvis said. “Our outlook is for continuing strong volumes throughout the year.” (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Meredith Mazzilli)

