Pipeline company Enbridge's profit jumps, oil sands volume rises
#Market News
May 7, 2014 / 11:15 AM / 3 years ago

Pipeline company Enbridge's profit jumps, oil sands volume rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc, Canada’s largest pipeline company, reported a 56 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher volumes on its regional oil sands system, and the company said it was on track to meet its full-year adjusted profit forecast.

Net earnings rose to C$390 million ($358 million), or 47 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from C$250 million, or 31 Canadian cents per share, in the year-earlier period.

Excluding one-time items, Enbridge earned 60 Canadian cents per share. ($1 = 1.0893 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Julie Gordon and Ashutosh Pandey; Editing by Ted Kerr)

