UPDATE 1-Enbridge shuts Spearhead oil pipeline for upkeep
#Market News
January 16, 2013 / 9:36 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Enbridge shuts Spearhead oil pipeline for upkeep

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc said on Wednesday it has taken its Spearhead oil pipeline down for maintenance, and loss of the Illinois-to-Oklahoma line further tightens capacity for deeply discounted Canadian crude supplies.

Enbridge does not yet have a time frame for finishing the work and restarting the 193,000 barrel a day pipeline, spokesman Graham White said in an email.

Despite the outage, prices for Canadian heavy crude held steady on Wednesday. Western Canada Select heavy blend for February delivery was quoted at $37 a barrel under benchmark West Texas Intermediate.

Spearhead extends to the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub from Flanagan, Illinois, near Chicago. It was already under heavy apportionment of 80.9 percent for January due to brisk demand to move Canadian crude supplies to Cushing and beyond.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
