FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Enbridge shuts Alberta pipeline after oil spill
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 19, 2012 / 10:46 PM / 5 years ago

Enbridge shuts Alberta pipeline after oil spill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, June 19 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc has shut down a major Alberta pipeline that moves oil sands-derived crude after a spill at a pump station, the second release of oil in the Canadian province in less than two weeks, regulators said on Tuesday.

Alberta’s Energy Resources Conservation Board said Enbridge was forced to turn off its 345,000 barrel a day Athabasca pipeline following a spill on Monday that the company estimates at about 1,400 barrels. The line carries oil to the Hardisty, Alberta, pipeline hub from Fort McMurray.

The incident follows an oil spill from a pipeline owned by Plains All American in western Alberta on June 7 in which cleanup efforts are still going on.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.