Enbridge restarts Alberta pipeline after oil spill

CALGARY, Alberta, June 20 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc said it restarted its Athabasca oil sands pipeline in Alberta late on Tuesday following an outage prompted by an oil spill at a pumping station.

Enbridge said the line, which carries crude to the Hardisty, Alberta, pipeline hub from Fort McMurray, was flowing at about 280,000 barrels a day. Its capacity is 345,000 bpd.

Regulators told Enbridge to turn the line off on Tuesday, a day after more than 1,400 barrels of oil leaked from a station near Elk Point in northeastern Alberta.