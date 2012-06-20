FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Enbridge restarts Alberta pipeline after oil spill
June 20, 2012 / 2:11 PM / in 5 years

Enbridge restarts Alberta pipeline after oil spill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, June 20 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc said it restarted its Athabasca oil sands pipeline in Alberta late on Tuesday following an outage prompted by an oil spill at a pumping station.

Enbridge said the line, which carries crude to the Hardisty, Alberta, pipeline hub from Fort McMurray, was flowing at about 280,000 barrels a day. Its capacity is 345,000 bpd.

Regulators told Enbridge to turn the line off on Tuesday, a day after more than 1,400 barrels of oil leaked from a station near Elk Point in northeastern Alberta.

