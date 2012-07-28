FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US pipeline agency investigating Enbridge Inc oil spill
July 28, 2012 / 11:50 AM / 5 years ago

US pipeline agency investigating Enbridge Inc oil spill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. pipeline safety agency said on Saturday it is investigating an oil spill in Wisconsin on Enbridge Inc’s network that forced the Canadian company to shut down part of the main pipeline system delivering Canadian crude to U.S. refiners.

The U.S. Transportation Department’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration “is investigating the cause of the Enbridge crude oil pipeline failure in Wisconsin,” spokesman Damon Hill said in an email, adding that an inspector “has been dispatched to the failure location.”

