FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Enbridge Energy contains Line 14 crude oil release
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 28, 2012 / 1:25 AM / in 5 years

Enbridge Energy contains Line 14 crude oil release

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Pipeline operator Enbridge Energy Partners LP said a crude oil release from its Line 14 was contained after a pressure drop was noticed on Friday.

“Control center operators shut down and immediately isolated the line. Enbridge emergency crews were promptly deployed to the site,” the company said.

No injury was reported at the line, which is near Grand Marsh, Wisconsin, Enbridge said.

Line 14, which carries a capacity of 317,600 barrels per day, predominantly transports light crude oil to refineries in the Chicago area.

The initial estimate of the volume released on Friday was about 1200 barrels.

Canada-based Enbridge did not give an estimated restart time for the line.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.