Enbridge Energy contains Line 14 crude oil release

July 27 (Reuters) - Pipeline operator Enbridge Energy Partners LP said a crude oil release from its Line 14 was contained after a pressure drop was noticed on Friday.

“Control center operators shut down and immediately isolated the line. Enbridge emergency crews were promptly deployed to the site,” the company said.

No injury was reported at the line, which is near Grand Marsh, Wisconsin, Enbridge said.

Line 14, which carries a capacity of 317,600 barrels per day, predominantly transports light crude oil to refineries in the Chicago area.

The initial estimate of the volume released on Friday was about 1200 barrels.

Canada-based Enbridge did not give an estimated restart time for the line.