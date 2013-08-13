Enbridge Pipelines sells C$550 mln debt in 2 parts-term sheet

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Enbridge Pipelines Inc on Tuesday sold C$550 million ($534 million) of debt in two parts, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The sale included C$250 million of 3.79 percent 10-year notes which are due Aug. 17, 2023. The notes were priced at 99.967 to yield 3.794 percent or 116 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

Enbridge also sold C$300 million of 4.55 percent 30-year bonds which mature on Aug. 17, 2043. The bonds were priced at 99.935 to yield 4.554 percent or 145 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arms of Bank of Nova Scotia and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were the bookrunning managers of the sale.