FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Enbridge Pipelines sells C$550 mln debt in 2 parts-term sheet
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 13, 2013 / 7:11 PM / 4 years ago

Enbridge Pipelines sells C$550 mln debt in 2 parts-term sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Enbridge Pipelines Inc on Tuesday sold C$550 million ($534 million) of debt in two parts, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The sale included C$250 million of 3.79 percent 10-year notes which are due Aug. 17, 2023. The notes were priced at 99.967 to yield 3.794 percent or 116 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

Enbridge also sold C$300 million of 4.55 percent 30-year bonds which mature on Aug. 17, 2043. The bonds were priced at 99.935 to yield 4.554 percent or 145 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arms of Bank of Nova Scotia and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were the bookrunning managers of the sale.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.