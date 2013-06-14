FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EnBW to increase asset sale programme by 1 bln euros - report
June 14, 2013 / 6:36 AM / in 4 years

EnBW to increase asset sale programme by 1 bln euros - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 14 (Reuters) - EnBW, Germany’s No. 3 utility, will increase its asset sale programme to at least 2.5 billion euros ($3.3 billion) from a previously planned 1.5 billion, German paper Handelsblatt said on Friday, without citing sources.

EnBW, which declined to comment on the report, has previously said it has sold about 500 million euros worth of assets as part of the 1.5 billion disposal programme.

EnBW is 46.75 percent-owned by the German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg. Another 46.75 percent is owned by nine of the state’s municipalities, while just 0.37 percent of its shares float freely on stock markets.

$1 = 0.7519 euros Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
