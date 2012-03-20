FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Frank Mastiaux to become next EnBW CEO - report
March 20, 2012 / 12:20 PM / 6 years ago

Frank Mastiaux to become next EnBW CEO - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 20 (Reuters) - Frank Mastiaux, head of E.ON’s International Energy unit, is to become the next chief executive officer of Germany’s third-biggest utility EnBW, Germany’s Manager Magazin reported, citing supervisory board sources.

Current EnBW CEO Hans-Peter Villis said in December he would no longer be available for the job after his contract expires at the end of September 2012.

EnBW and E.ON were not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Tom Kaeckenhoff; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

