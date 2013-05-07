Tepid demand, lower prices hold back German utility EnBW

* Q1 adjusted EBITDA up 1.8 pct to 874.5 mln euros

* Still expects adj EBITDA to fall 5-10 pct in 2013

FRANKFURT, May 7 (Reuters) - EnBW, Germany’s No.3 utility, still expects core earnings to decline this year after tepid energy demand and lower wholesale prices in Germany hurt first-quarter results.

The group said it still expected adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to fall 5-10 percent this year from the 2.34 billion euros ($3.06 billion) earned in 2012.

“Macroeconomic trends in 2013 will not provide any stimulus for the development of our business, and the political and regulatory framework conditions are constantly changing,” the group said on Tuesday.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects primary energy demand in the European Union to decline by 2 percent in the 2010-2015 period, compared with a 10 percent rise globally.

EnBW said adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter rose 1.8 percent to 874.5 million euros, boosted by fair value effects on energy derivatives.

Along with larger rivals E.ON and RWE, EnBW has been dealt a massive blow by Germany’s decision in 2011 to end all nuclear power generation by 2022 and immediately shut 40 percent, including two of the company’s reactors.

Germany’s decision followed the nuclear disaster at the Fukushima plant in Japan.

EnBW, whose free float is just 0.37 percent of its shares, is 46.75 percent-owned by Baden-Wuerttemberg, with another 46.75 percent owned by nine of the German state’s municipalities.

The thinly-traded shares are down 0.6 percent year-to-date, compared with a 7-percent drop in E.ON shares. Shares in RWE have lost 11 percent since the beginning of the year.