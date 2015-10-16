UPDATE 2-EnBW to become Germany's No.3 gas player in $1.6 bln deal

* EnBW to take over EWE’s 74.2 pct stake in VNG

* EWE to buy back 26 pct stake held by EnBW

* Close expected within next six months (Adds CEO comment, background)

By Christoph Steitz

FRANKFURT, Oct 16 (Reuters) - German utility EnBW on Friday agreed to buy a 74-percent stake in gas firm VNG from peer EWE to become the country’s third-largest gas provider in a deal worth 1.43 billion euros ($1.63 billion).

“With VNG, we will more than double our gas business which we had already consistently expanded in recent years,” EnBW Chief Executive Frank Mastiaux said.

The deal, flagged earlier by Reuters, will transform EnBW, Germany’s third-largest utility, into the country’s third-biggest gas supplier after E.ON and Gazprom’s Wingas.

As a result of the transaction, EnBW’s core profit from its gas business will more than double to 350-400 million euros a year, or about 15-20 percent of the group’s total.

Under the deal, which is expected to close in the next six months, EWE will buy back a 26 percent stake held by EnBW in several steps by 2019. It said it was looking for a new strategic partner for the stake by 2019.

EnBW had bought the EWE stake in 2009 for about 2 billion euros.

The deal will allow EnBW which operates mainly in the western German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg to tap directly into gas supply in eastern Germany where VNG is based.

This could be a strategic long-term move to position itself in the regional market at a time when new supply routes and trade patterns are being carved out.

Mastiaux said EnBW was not interested in further increasing its stake in VNG, whose main business is running gas distribution grids -- a type of asset that utilities are keen to snap up as they provide steady returns in times of low interest rates and weak wholesale electricity prices.

VNG’s grid business is valued at about 1 billion euros, according people familiar with the industry, and its exploration and production operations are worth 200-300 million euros. It also has gas trading operations.

With the planned asset swap, EnBW beat a competing offer from LVV, the holding company of German city Leipzig’s local utility, which had tied up with Australian investor Macquarie to submit a 1.1 billion euro bid.