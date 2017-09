FRANKFURT, April 25 (Reuters) - German utility EnBW has formally acquired a 7.43 percent stake British bank Barclays held on behalf of the company in smaller peer MVV Energie, MVV said on Friday.

The acquisition will boost EnBW’s stake in MVV to 22.48 percent from 15.05 percent, MVV said. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Marilyn Gerlach)