UPDATE 1-German utility EnBW follows rivals with profit drop
May 12, 2015 / 8:01 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-German utility EnBW follows rivals with profit drop

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 adjusted EBITDA down 2.3 pct at 728 mln eur

* Keeps 2015 forecast: profit seen stable to down 5 pct (Recasts, adds details on results, background)

FRANKFURT, May 12 (Reuters) - EnBW, Germany’s third-biggest utility, joined larger European peers in reporting lower core earnings for the first quarter, struggling with volatile renewable power and an ongoing crisis in conventional power generation.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 2.3 percent to 728 million euros ($815 million) in the first quarter, the company said on Tuesday, echoing profit declines at larger peers E.ON and Engie.

Massive overcapacity of power assets has driven wholesale prices to their lowest levels in 11 years, triggering major overhauls at some of Europe’s biggest utilities, including E.ON, which late last year decided to split in two.

EnBW, which supplies about 5.5 million customers with energy, plans to invest 14.1 billion euros and more than double the share of renewables in its generation portfolio to 40 percent by the end of the decade.

Sources close to the matter told Reuters on Monday that EnBW would bid for the wind assets of insolvent renewables group Prokon, valuing the wind parks -- with about 529 megawatts of capacity -- at more than 500 million euros.

EnBW’s profits from renewables fell by 17 percent to 35.5 million euros in the first three months of the year, it said, blaming lower prices for power from so-called run-of-river plants.

For the full year, it still expects profits from renewables to rise by at least 20 percent.

On a group level, EnBW stuck to its forecast, predicting adjusted EBITDA in a range of flat to down 5 percent this year.

$1 = 0.8933 euros Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Mark Potter

