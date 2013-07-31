B&C Industrieholding says not interested in EnBW's EVN stake

VIENNA, July 31 (Reuters) - Austrian investment group B&C Industrieholding GmbH said on Wednesday it was not interested in buying a stake in Austrian peer EVN held by German utility EnBW.

Austrian newspaper Die Presse had reported on Wednesday, citing no sources, that Austrian investor Isabella de Krassny had teamed up with B&C supervisory board members Erich Hampel and Wolfgang Hofer to show their interest in EnBW’s stake.

“Neither any individuals nor B&C Holding are interested,” a spokesman for B&C said.

De Krassny, known for her shareholding in now insolvent German home improvement retailer Praktiker, said she had not been in contact with either EnBW or B&C regarding EVN, adding that an investment seemed unattractive at the moment.

EnBW declined to comment.

EnBW, Germany’s No.3 utility, holds a 32.5 percent stake in EVN, which it is planning to sell as part of a 2.7 billion euro ($3.6 billion) asset disposal programme aimed at freeing up cash reserves in light of Germany’s exit from nuclear power.

B&C holds substantial stakes in a number of Austrian companies, including cellulose fibres group Lenzing AG , rubber and plastics products maker Semperit AG and aluminium group AMAG Austria Metall.

Based on Tuesday’s closing price, EnBW’s stake in EVN is worth about 570 million euros.