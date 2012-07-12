German EnBW says has locked in 10-year gas supply

FRANKFURT, July 12 (Reuters) - Germany’s third-largest utility EnBW said on Thursday it has agreed a 10-year gas procurement deal with a foreign supplier over an annual volume of 21 billion kilowatt hours (kWh), equivalent to 1.9 billion cubic metres (bcm) per year.

The Karlsruhe-based firm said in a statement the annual cost of the gas was around 600 million euros ($734.97 million).

It did not name the supplier.

“With this long-term gas supply deal, EnBW successfully implements its medium and long-term gas strategy and expands its position in gas midstream,” it said. ($1 = 0.8164 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert)