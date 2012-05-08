German utility EnBW's profits hit by nuclear shutdown

* Q1 sales 5.1 bln eur, down 1.4 pct

FRANKFURT, May 8 (Reuters) - EnBW, Germany’s third-largest utility, reported a slight drop in first-quarter core earnings on Tuesday, blaming the decline on a shutdown of nuclear plants and falling power prices on wholesale markets.

While sales for the first three months rose 1.4 percent to 5.1 billion euros ($6.66 billion), adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 4.4 percent to 915 million euros.

“While the figures for the first three months of the current fiscal year are encouraging, the development of EnBW’s business is still subject to considerable burdens,” Chief Executive Hans-Peter Villis said in a statement.

EnBW is 46.55 percent owned by the German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg through NECKARPRI GmbH, with another 46.55 percent owned by nine of the state’s municipalities through OEW Energie-Beteiligung. The share market free-float is just 0.39 percent of its shares.

Along with rivals E.ON and RWE - Germany’s largest and second largest utilities - EnBW has been dealt a massive blow by last year’s decision by the German government to end the generation of power by nuclear fission by 2022 and to immediately shut 40 percent of the plants, including two reactors operated by EnBW.

The company reaffirmed that it expects adjusted EBITDA to fall 10-15 percent this year.

Since the beginning of the year the price of the company’s thinly-traded shares have fallen 14.3 percent, while RWE’s shares have risen 19 percent and shares in E.ON , Germany’s largest utility, have fallen 5 percent.

This compares with a 2.2 percent drop in the Stoxx Europe 600 utilities sector index. ($1 = 0.7663 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Vera Eckert; Editing by Greg Mahlich)