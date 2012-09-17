German EnBW's Neckarwestheim 2 offline since Sept. 15

FRANKFURT, Sept 17 (Reuters) - German utility EnBW said on Monday its 1,400 megawatts Neckarwestheim 2 nuclear reactor was taken offline on Sept. 15 for its annual maintenance period, as planned under long-term schedules.

The company in a press released confirmed the closure had taken place and maintenance work was underway.

According to schedules published live on its transparency platform on the Internet, the outage is due to end on Oct. 11.

Wholesale power traders need to factor in the missing supply in their schedules. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Alison Birrane)