EnBW hikes outlook after strong first-half results

FRANKFURT, July 27 (Reuters) - EnBW, Germany’s third-largest utility, raised its outlook for the year, benefiting from higher gas sales and network user charges, as the company recovers from Germany’s decision to abandon nuclear energy.

EnBW expects adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to fall 5 percent in 2012, having previously forecast a decline of 10-15 percent.

First-half sales at its gas unit rose a third -- because of an expansion in gas trading activity -- while electricity grid sales were up 11 percent, on higher network charges.

“I am pleased to report that EnBW’s business model is proving to be robust and that our business portfolio is well-balanced in terms of opportunity and risk,” Chief Executive Hans-Peter Villis said in a statement on Friday.

EnBW said it also expects an ongoing cost-saving programme to result in an annual improvement in earnings before interest (EBIT) of 750 million euros as of 2015.

EnBW is 46.75 percent-owned by the German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, with another 46.75 percent owned by nine of the state’s municipalities. The market free-float is just 0.39 percent of its shares.

Along with its larger rivals E.ON and RWE , EnBW has been dealt a massive blow by Germany’s decision to end the generation of power by nuclear fission by 2022 and to immediately shut 40 percent of the plants, including two reactors operated by EnBW.

In addition, high debt and the need for investments into new areas, such as renewables, have forced Germany’s utilities to launch large asset sales worth a combined 23.5 billion euros. EnBW has said it plans to sell 1.5 billion euros worth of assets.

The company is also investing 4.1 billion euros ($5.04 billion) to expand its business or maintain its portfolio by 2014 and the group said recent investments in renewable energy and its gas storage facility in Etzel, Germany, had paid off.

In the first half, the group invested a total of 361 million euros in growth projects, including renewable energy.

Since the beginning of the year the company’s thinly-traded shares have fallen 17 percent, while RWE’s shares have risen 16 percent. Shares in E.ON, Germany’s largest utility, have gained 3 percent.

This compares with a 5 percent drop in the Stoxx Europe 600 utilities sector index. ($1=0.8130 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)