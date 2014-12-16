FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Encana to raise spending in 2015
December 16, 2014

Canada's Encana to raise spending in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Encana Corp, Canada’s largest natural gas producer, said it would spend more in 2015 as it shifts its focus to its four higher-margin oil-rich shale fields.

The company said it would spend between $2.7 billion and $2.9 billion in 2015, with 80 percent directed towards the Montney in British Columbia, Duvernay in Alberta, Eagle Ford and Permian shale plays in Texas.

The company estimated in November that it would spend between $2.5 billion and $2.6 billion this year. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bengaluru; Editing by Siddharth Cavale)

