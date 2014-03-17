FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Encana in talks to sell Wyoming natgas field to Carlyle, NPG -WSJ
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 17, 2014 / 1:05 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Encana in talks to sell Wyoming natgas field to Carlyle, NPG -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Encana Corporation is in advanced talks to sell its Wyoming natural gas field to private-equity firms Carlyle Group LP and NGP Energy Capital Management LLC for about $2 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing unnamed sources.

The company has been looking to sell its holdings in the so-called Jonah field as it shifts its focus away from natural gas to drilling for more valuable oil and natural gas liquids, the report said.

“We are testing the market in a few areas but are not providing comment on any specific assets at this time,” an Encana spokesman said.

The Carlyle Group was not immediately available for comment.

The Carlyle Group acquired a 47.5 percent stake in energy investor NGP Energy Capital Management for $424 million in December 2012 to boost its natural resources investments.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.