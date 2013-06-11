FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Encana names former BP executive as its new CEO
June 11, 2013 / 12:16 PM / in 4 years

Encana names former BP executive as its new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, June 11 (Reuters) - Encana Corp, Canada’s biggest natural gas producer, on Tuesday named former BP Plc executive Doug Suttles as its new chief executive officer.

Suttles, an industry veteran with some three decades of experience in the oil and gas sector, is taking the reins from interim CEO Clayton Woitas, who had stepped into the role after Randy Eresman retired unexpectedly in early January.

The company had said it expected the search for a new chief executive to last from three to six months.

