Encana says chief executive to retire immediately
January 11, 2013 / 11:15 PM / in 5 years

Encana says chief executive to retire immediately

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Encana Corp, Canada’s No. 1 natural-gas producer, said on Friday Chief Executive Randy Eresman will retire immediately, with board member Clayton Woitas taking over his duties until a permanent replacement is found.

The company said in a release that Eresman, who has been with Encana for 35 years, will remain on the board of directors until the end of February.

Eresman faced criticism from investors because of a poor share price performance and an investigation over allegedly consipring to fix the price of exploration lands in Michigan. He said in a statement that he wants to pursue other interests.

